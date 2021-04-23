FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Lowered by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of TREX opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. Trex has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.