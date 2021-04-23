FY2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

