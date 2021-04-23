FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

AMGN stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

