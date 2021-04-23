FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FE. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

