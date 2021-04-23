FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $476.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.