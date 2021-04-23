Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.80 and last traded at $126.87. 196,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,935,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.16.

Get Futu alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.