Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 789,973 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knoll alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Knoll by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Knoll in the third quarter worth about $180,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.