Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day moving average is €36.10. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

