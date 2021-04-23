Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $45,747.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

