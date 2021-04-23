French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.53

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.53 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.28). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 12,717 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.