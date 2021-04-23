Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$7.41. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 356,977 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.75. The stock has a market cap of C$973.93 million and a P/E ratio of -61.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

