Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMCC. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Freddie Mac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

