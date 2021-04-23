Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SWAV stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

