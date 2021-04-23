FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 14,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FOX by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.