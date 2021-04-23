Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have performed well. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Fortive stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.