Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Fortis has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

