Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

