Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

