Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $327,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of USO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

