Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $212,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $233.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.