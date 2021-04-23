Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

