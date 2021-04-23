Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FLNT remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 573,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

