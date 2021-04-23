Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Hits $20.34 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00696365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.08 or 0.08469969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.