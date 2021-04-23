Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Five Below stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

