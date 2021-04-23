Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiserv enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base, and continued technology upgrades. The company's diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Acquisitions help expand its product portfolio, enhance offerings, boost its market share and customer base. The company has been consistently rewarding shareholders through share buybacks. These initiatives instill investors’ confidence, positively impacting earnings per share. Due to these positives, the stock has increased in the past year. However, maintaining strong and long-term client relationships has been a difficult task amid stiff competition. Acquisition of a large number of companies results in some integration risk. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion.”

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.09.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $124.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.