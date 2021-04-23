Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $229,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.1% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.63. 3,483,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

