FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

