FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.