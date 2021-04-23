FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,522,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FirstCash by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

