FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

