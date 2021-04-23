First United Bank Trust Takes $241,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

MO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

