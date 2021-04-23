First United Bank Trust Has $291,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Tesla by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 179,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $719.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $671.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.80.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

