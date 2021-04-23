First United Bank Trust Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

