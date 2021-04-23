First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.78% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEM opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.