First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE FPL opened at $5.30 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

