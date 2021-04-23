First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE FPL opened at $5.30 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
