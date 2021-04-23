First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

