First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

