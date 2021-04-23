First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 5.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.08. 3,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $74.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.