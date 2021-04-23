First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,978,000.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

