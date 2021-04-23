First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Solar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 58.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

