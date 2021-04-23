First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $210.00 at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 393.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

