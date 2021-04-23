First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.