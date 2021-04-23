First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the highest is $12.00 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $46.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFNW shares. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

