First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 24,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

