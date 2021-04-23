First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.