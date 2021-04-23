First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

