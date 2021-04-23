First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

First Community stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

