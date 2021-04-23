First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce sales of $14.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.82 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.61 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Community by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Community by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 25,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

