First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.