First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $41.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $155.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.